Create Inline Menu using html/css

I’m trying to add a menu below the video on this page using html and css but not sure if I coded it correctly…please check
Thx so much
PS I built the site many years ago but have forgotton how to add html/css code
We will need to know more about what you are trying to do here. Is the menu on the left suppose to be under the video too or just those two you show (which are already under the video)? Right now you say you want the menu under the video and right now I see two menu options under the video. So maybe you need to describe exactly what you are trying to achieve in the end. Do you have a wireframe?