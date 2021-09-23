Create an excel document and have it emailed monthly

Hi
I have a database table with a few hundred records in it, and likely to grow.
How can I get all these records into an excel file and have it automatically emailed monthly.
Thanks
Hi
I have a database table with a few hundred records in it, and likely to grow.
How can I get all these records into an excel file and have it automatically emailed monthly.
Thanks
Have you checked out the fputcsv function? You can simply read your database (using mysqli or PDO) and then for each row, write them to the excel file using
fputcsv. (Excel can use csv files in case you didn’t know)
Should be fairly straight forward.
Thanks. Ill take a look at that, looks quite straightforward.
How would I then get that to be emailed monthly? Would I need to save it to disk (somewhere on the server) and then send? Or would it not need to be saved first? I presume Id need to setup a Cron job? (Ive never done this before).
Yes. You’ll need to check with your host how to set up a cron job. It would be as well to save the spreadsheet before sending it.