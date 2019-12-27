Create a variable

I have this nifty little effect on my page to drag elements



when I select/drag an element, I get



Not really sure why it prints twice (It happened when I moved my mouse)

But whatever.

That looks like the newx and ycoordinates of the moved object, heres the fubction

function endDrag(evt) { selectedElement = false; console.log(offset.x); console.log(offset.y); }

How can I also output the id of the object dragged

Here the HTML of the object I dragged

<g id="72" class="jqeasytooltip draggable-group" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Ramp"> <rect x="148" y="105" width="140" height="90" class="element"/> <text x="153" y="125" >Ramp</text> </g>

Is there a way to output 72 in the log, so I can get 3 things

the id of the dragged object the new x position the new y position

thanks