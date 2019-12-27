Create a variable

I have this nifty little effect on my page to drag elements
when I select/drag an element, I get
Not really sure why it prints twice (It happened when I moved my mouse)
But whatever.
That looks like the newx and ycoordinates of the moved object, heres the fubction
function endDrag(evt) {
selectedElement = false;
console.log(offset.x);
console.log(offset.y);
}
How can I also output the id of the object dragged
Here the HTML of the object I dragged
<g id="72" class="jqeasytooltip draggable-group" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Ramp">
<rect x="148" y="105" width="140" height="90" class="element"/>
<text x="153" y="125" >Ramp</text>
</g>
Is there a way to output 72 in the log, so I can get 3 things
- the id of the dragged object
- the new x position
- the new y position
thanks