Create a submit button 2 functions

jackson108: jackson108: l would like the submit button to do two actions

Hi @jackson108, you’d actually prevent the default action (submitting the form) altogether if validation fails; and for the basic behavior you don’t even need JS but just HTML constraint attributes:

<form action="success.html"> <label> Enter YES: <input type="text" required pattern="^YES$"> </label> <button>Submit</button> </form>

JS can then be used to enhance the UX by implementing your own error reporting, for example; to prevent the browser default messages, add a novalidate attribute to the form:

<form novalidate action="success.html"> <label> Enter YES: <input type="text" required pattern="^YES$"> </label> <button>Submit</button> </form>

And then check the form validity with JS when the user attempts to submit the form:

const form = document.querySelector('form') form.addEventListener('submit', event => { event.preventDefault() if (form.checkValidity()) { form.submit() } else { alert('You must enter YES!') } })

You can read more on this topic here:

PS: Just keep in mind that client-side validation can never replace server-side validation, it’s only suitable to give the user a more immediate feedback – as @Erik_J noted, this might have to be addressed elsewhere.