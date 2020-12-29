Create a submit button 2 functions

JavaScript
#1

l would like the submit button to do two actions, when the user clicks the button it will either link to another html file or display a message e.g. If user types YES
( will link to page that says correct)

If user types YEO(will display message that says, wrong.
How do you do this? Thanks, Angela Jackson

#2

If there can be different words typed in the same input field, like words spelled right or wrong, I think you need a script to evaluate the input. That could be either client-side with Javascript or server-side using e.g. PHP.

If so, the topic can be moved to a better suited department.

#3

Hi @jackson108, you’d actually prevent the default action (submitting the form) altogether if validation fails; and for the basic behavior you don’t even need JS but just HTML constraint attributes:

<form action="success.html">
  <label>
    Enter YES:
    <input type="text" required pattern="^YES$">
  </label>
  
  <button>Submit</button>
</form>

JS can then be used to enhance the UX by implementing your own error reporting, for example; to prevent the browser default messages, add a novalidate attribute to the form:

<form novalidate action="success.html">
  <label>
    Enter YES:
    <input type="text" required pattern="^YES$">
  </label>

  <button>Submit</button>
</form>

And then check the form validity with JS when the user attempts to submit the form:

const form = document.querySelector('form')

form.addEventListener('submit', event => {
  event.preventDefault()

  if (form.checkValidity()) {
    form.submit()
  } else {
    alert('You must enter YES!')
  }
})

You can read more on this topic here:

PS: Just keep in mind that client-side validation can never replace server-side validation, it’s only suitable to give the user a more immediate feedback – as @Erik_J noted, this might have to be addressed elsewhere.

4 Likes
#4

Thanks

#5

Can you put this code in code pen?
Thanks

#6

A code pen will only work partially as you can’t submit a form there, but you can see the validation in action by just copy / pasting the HTML to the HTML area, and (for the JS-enhanced version) the JS to the JS area.

1 Like
#7

Ok I will
Thanks