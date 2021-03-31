Create a submit button 2 functions

Hi @jackson108, you’d actually prevent the default action (submitting the form) altogether if validation fails; and for the basic behavior you don’t even need JS but just HTML constraint attributes:
<form action="success.html">
<label>
Enter YES:
<input type="text" required pattern="^YES$">
</label>
<button>Submit</button>
</form>
JS can then be used to enhance the UX by implementing your own error reporting, for example; to prevent the browser default messages, add a
novalidate attribute to the form:
<form novalidate action="success.html">
<label>
Enter YES:
<input type="text" required pattern="^YES$">
</label>
<button>Submit</button>
</form>
And then check the form validity with JS when the user attempts to submit the form:
const form = document.querySelector('form')
form.addEventListener('submit', event => {
event.preventDefault()
if (form.checkValidity()) {
form.submit()
} else {
alert('You must enter YES!')
}
})
You can read more on this topic here:
PS: Just keep in mind that client-side validation can never replace server-side validation, it’s only suitable to give the user a more immediate feedback – as @Erik_J noted, this might have to be addressed elsewhere.