I am trying to create a range slider by adding classes/styles to the component and variable css files. I’m not sure what else I need besides what I have so far:

component.scss

.range-slider { background-color: var(--component-background); -webkit-appearance: none; appearance: none; width: 100%; height: 25px; background: #d3d3d3; outline: none; opacity: 0.7; -webkit-transition: .2s; transition: opacity .2s; } &--spaced { margin: var(--component-spaced-margin); }

variable.scss

.range-slider { --component-background: pink; --component-spaced-margin: var(--linq-spacing-8) 0; }

I need help with what I have in each scss file do I need more colors, padding, borders, margin and fonts. This is a pretty basic range slider but not sure if I have too much or too little.