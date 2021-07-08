I am trying to create a range slider by adding classes/styles to the component and variable css files. I’m not sure what else I need besides what I have so far:
component.scss
.range-slider {
background-color: var(--component-background);
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
width: 100%;
height: 25px;
background: #d3d3d3;
outline: none;
opacity: 0.7;
-webkit-transition: .2s;
transition: opacity .2s;
}
&--spaced {
margin: var(--component-spaced-margin);
}
variable.scss
.range-slider {
--component-background: pink;
--component-spaced-margin: var(--linq-spacing-8) 0;
}
I need help with what I have in each scss file do I need more colors, padding, borders, margin and fonts. This is a pretty basic range slider but not sure if I have too much or too little.