asasass: asasass: I’m confused, how?

?

Just change the background image to whatever it needs to be.

e.g.

.inner:before { content: ""; grid-area: a1; background: url(https://i.imgur.com/z5MMJnv.png); }

Just change that image to what you need. Do the same for the others.

I’m actually at a loss to understand what you don’t understand.

There are background images for the cross colors …. So just the ones you want in the order you want.