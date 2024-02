asasass: asasass: What should it be instead?

Only you know that:

If you are putting the same 5 cross images into multiple locations then the template tag would be a good idea as the js can duplicate the code for you.

If you are only adding 2 cross images and both are different then why use the template tag at all. Just put the images in the html as you usually do?

Unless I’m missing something else that is going on.