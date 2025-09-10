CRA Adoption now?

Do people still use CRA or has it been mostly Next or Vite now?
Link to content: Beginning ReactJS Foundations Building User Interfaces with ReactJS - Section 1
Do people still use CRA or has it been mostly Next or Vite now?
Link to content: Beginning ReactJS Foundations Building User Interfaces with ReactJS - Section 1
CRA is mostly considered legacy at this point. Most new projects use Vite (fast dev server, simple setup) or Next.js (full framework with routing, SSR, etc.). CRA isn’t actively recommended anymore and has officially been sunset. It still works if you’re maintaining older projects, but I wouldn’t use it for starting something new.