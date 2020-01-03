Cpanel extra domain

Hi,

I am an IIS man and I have been asked by a now ex-client (!) to help him sort out an issue he is having with his new provider running an Apache web server.

I don’t know much about CPanel. He created a domain called www.newdomain.com with contents, images,etc and he wants that www.olddomain.com points to that content and maintain www.olddomain.com in the address bar.

So far I managed to create a 301 redirect but its coming up with www.newdomain.com and not www.olddomain.com .