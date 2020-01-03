Cpanel extra domain

Hi,
I am an IIS man and I have been asked by a now ex-client (!) to help him sort out an issue he is having with his new provider running an Apache web server.
I don’t know much about CPanel. He created a domain called
www.newdomain.com with contents, images,etc and he wants that
www.olddomain.com points to that content and maintain
www.olddomain.com in the address bar.
So far I managed to create a 301 redirect but its coming up with
www.newdomain.com and not
www.olddomain.com.
In short
www.newdomain.com and
www.olddomain.com should point to the same physical space on the server and appear as two different domain names. SEO is not an issue, it is a public institution not worried about search engine ranking.