Country map display

HTML & CSS
22

… i dont understand.

Copy and paste. It’s a text document.

23

I select all and I copy and paste it does not work in my vscode I only have the first 8 lines

24

Does it do the same in notepad? (Again, it’s just a text file with a .js extension - you can use any text editor to create the file)

25

I succeeded with notpad and I copied locally and I tested my online I still don’t have the map

https://cdevlmap.netlify.app/

            <li class="eu51"><a href="#scotland">Scotland</a></li>
            <li class="eu52"><a href="#wales">Wales</a></li>

        </ul>

        <script src="jquery.cssmap.js"></script>
        <script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
        <script src="script.js"></script>
    </div>
</body>
26

Uncaught ReferenceError: jQuery is not defined at jquery.cssmap.js:9:21993

<script src="jquery.cssmap.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.min.js"></script>

remember the conversation about the hammer and the nails?

27

yes indeed you are right sorry

