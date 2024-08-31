Country dropdown for ReactJS how to style it, or alternatives?

- I can’t style this to have bigger height, and border radius,
- Are there other alternatives to this one ? I also need ability to just include specific countries, so not all will be included.
<ReactFlagsSelect
style={{
borderRadius: "8px",
height: "160px",
}}
countries={supportedCountry}
className="w-full p-0 lexend-font h-40 rounded-lg"
selected={friendNationality}
onSelect={(code) => {
setFriendNationality(code);
}}
searchable={true}
id="nationality"
name="nationality"
placeholder="Nationality *"
/>
You see how it’s out of place