Country dropdown for ReactJS how to style it, or alternatives?

  • I can’t style this to have bigger height, and border radius,
  • Are there other alternatives to this one ? I also need ability to just include specific countries, so not all will be included.
 <ReactFlagsSelect
                    style={{
                       borderRadius: "8px",
                       height: "160px",
                      
                    }}
                      countries={supportedCountry}
                      className="w-full p-0 lexend-font h-40 rounded-lg"
                  
                      selected={friendNationality}
                      onSelect={(code) => {
                        setFriendNationality(code);
                      }}
                      searchable={true}
                      id="nationality"
                      name="nationality"
                      placeholder="Nationality *"
                    />

You see how it’s out of place

image
image944×594 22.2 KB