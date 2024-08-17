Country code detection within WordPress and ACF

I have set a code to detect country code within WordPress. How to connect ACF variable and push a value
<?php
require_once ROOT_DIR . "vendor/autoload.php";
use ipinfo\ipinfo\IPinfo;
$user_country_code = $details->country;
if(trim($user_country_code) != "DE") {
$user_outside_germany = true;
$wp->assign("user_outside_germany", $user_outside_germany);
}
?>
Is it wrong line or it can be improved to store value inside ACF variable user_outside_germany?
$wp->assign("user_outside_germany", $user_outside_germany);