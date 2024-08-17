Country code detection within WordPress and ACF

CMS & WordPress
I have set a code to detect country code within WordPress. How to connect ACF variable and push a value

<?php

require_once ROOT_DIR . "vendor/autoload.php";

use ipinfo\ipinfo\IPinfo;

$user_country_code = $details->country;

if(trim($user_country_code) != "DE") {
$user_outside_germany = true;
$wp->assign("user_outside_germany", $user_outside_germany);
}

?>

Is it wrong line or it can be improved to store value inside ACF variable user_outside_germany?

$wp->assign("user_outside_germany", $user_outside_germany);