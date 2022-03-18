Counting values in an array

I have this query which results in an array.
How do I count the values in it?
Because there numbers, array_count_values() doesnt work
What are you actually hoping to get? The sum of the two numbers, or something else?
yes, can I get the sum of the 2 numbers in the array? (884+453)1337
so… you want the sum… of an array…
PHP is very inventive with their naming conventions.
Here you go.
SELECT
sum( EachTableCount ) sum
FROM
( SELECT count(*) AS EachTableCount
FROM chassis_types
UNION ALL
SELECT count(*) AS EachTableCount FROM blade_server_types
) tbl;