jemz: jemz: I got 1 result changing to count(*)

then something is really really wrong somewhere

in your first post, you said “I am counting licensekey or licenseregisterno that exists many times in personal_key table”

please tell me the count you get for this query –

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM personal

and also the count you get for this query –

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM personal_key

also, how are you running these queries? phpmyadmin? command line? something else?