Counting a multidementional erray

I am seeing whats inside an Array

echo "<pre>";print_r($panelArray);echo '</pre>';

the result

Array ( [1] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [format] => 0 [0] => 0 [phase] => 1 [1] => 1 [circuit] => 1 [2] => 1 ) [1] => Array ( [format] => 0 [0] => 0 [phase] => 2 [1] => 2 [circuit] => 2/4 [2] => 2/4 ) ) [2] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [format] => 0 [0] => 0 [phase] => 2 [1] => 2 [circuit] => 1/3 [2] => 1/3 ) [1] => Array ( [format] => 0 [0] => 0 [phase] => 1 [1] => 1 [circuit] => 2 [2] => 2 ) ) [3] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [format] => 0 [0] => 0 [phase] => 3 [1] => 3 [circuit] => 1/3/5 [2] => 1/3/5 ) [1] => Array ( [format] => 0 [0] => 0 [phase] => 2 [1] => 2 [circuit] => 2/4 [2] => 2/4 ) ) )

How can I count the number of indexes?

[1],[2], and [3] so the result should be 3