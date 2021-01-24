Counting a multidementional erray

I am seeing whats inside an Array
echo "<pre>";print_r($panelArray);echo '</pre>';
the result
Array
(
[1] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[format] => 0
[0] => 0
[phase] => 1
[1] => 1
[circuit] => 1
[2] => 1
)
[1] => Array
(
[format] => 0
[0] => 0
[phase] => 2
[1] => 2
[circuit] => 2/4
[2] => 2/4
)
)
[2] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[format] => 0
[0] => 0
[phase] => 2
[1] => 2
[circuit] => 1/3
[2] => 1/3
)
[1] => Array
(
[format] => 0
[0] => 0
[phase] => 1
[1] => 1
[circuit] => 2
[2] => 2
)
)
[3] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[format] => 0
[0] => 0
[phase] => 3
[1] => 3
[circuit] => 1/3/5
[2] => 1/3/5
)
[1] => Array
(
[format] => 0
[0] => 0
[phase] => 2
[1] => 2
[circuit] => 2/4
[2] => 2/4
)
)
)
How can I count the number of indexes?
[1],[2], and [3] so the result should be 3