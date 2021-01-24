Counting a multidementional erray

PHP
#1

I am seeing whats inside an Array

echo "<pre>";print_r($panelArray);echo '</pre>';

the result

Array
(
    [1] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [format] => 0
                    [0] => 0
                    [phase] => 1
                    [1] => 1
                    [circuit] => 1
                    [2] => 1
                )

            [1] => Array
                (
                    [format] => 0
                    [0] => 0
                    [phase] => 2
                    [1] => 2
                    [circuit] => 2/4
                    [2] => 2/4
                )

        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [format] => 0
                    [0] => 0
                    [phase] => 2
                    [1] => 2
                    [circuit] => 1/3
                    [2] => 1/3
                )

            [1] => Array
                (
                    [format] => 0
                    [0] => 0
                    [phase] => 1
                    [1] => 1
                    [circuit] => 2
                    [2] => 2
                )

        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [format] => 0
                    [0] => 0
                    [phase] => 3
                    [1] => 3
                    [circuit] => 1/3/5
                    [2] => 1/3/5
                )

            [1] => Array
                (
                    [format] => 0
                    [0] => 0
                    [phase] => 2
                    [1] => 2
                    [circuit] => 2/4
                    [2] => 2/4
                )

        )

)

How can I count the number of indexes?

[1],[2], and [3] so the result should be 3