Got it figured out - disregard, got the problem that I was having solve,thanks
Paul,
Will the countdown timer continue to work if in the background on a mobile device?
Thank you.
You wouldn’t be able to store the amount of time remaining in a long-term variable. You would need to calculate the amount of remaining time each second of the loop instead, as is done in post #44
That’s very interesting, I am going to evaluate that. And by the way, I have used the timer and like it very much and I really appreciate your efforts on this as well as @rpg_digital. Both very helpful.
Still a little confused on some of my research on mobile devices and if JS can run in background. I read some that say yes and many saying no. Can you clarify if in fact you can effectively run JS in the background and/or when the screen is off (perhaps that’s the same thing)?
Thank you.
No, there is no guarantee that it runs in the background.
So if let’s say you have a secure bank site and want to auto logoff after x mins, there is no guarantee that will 100% work in the background?
Also, if you can’t guarantee that it will work in the background, can you guarantee if coded probably, it won’t work? Meaning you don’t want it to continue running once it’s not an active screen?
The client browser is not in charge of that, because you should never trust security to the client browser.
There is no guarantee of that either.
Here is a useful article among many about client browser security.
Thank you for the informative information. So I suppose you have to program your code in your specific language to accommodate that. Thanks
Is it possible, that at the end of the countdown (00:00), it could trigger an AJAX response so I can send that information to the database? Using something like I do with links clicked, like this:
<script>
function loadXMLDoc(elementId, endpoint) {
var xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhttp.onreadystatechange = function () {
if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML =
this.responseText;
}
};
xhttp.open("GET", endpoint, true);
xhttp.send();
}
</script>
<h1>Countdown Clock</h1>
<div id="clockdiv">
<div>
<span class="minutes"></span>
<div class="smalltext">Minutes</div>
</div>
<div>
<span class="seconds"></span>
<div class="smalltext">Seconds</div>
</div>
</div>
<div id="clocklink">
<p>Follow <a href="https://www.google.com">this link</a>.</p>
</div>
<div id="clocklink">
<p>Follow <a href="https://www.google.com">this link</a>.</p>
</div>
With the clocklink, how can you limit this link, once drawn to the page, to x amount of time? Meaning, after that time, it becomes unclickable.
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
window.setTimeout(function(event){
const clocklink = document.querySelector('#clocklink a')
// replace the surrounding anchor tag and content e.g. <a>text content</a>
// with just the text content
clocklink.outerHTML = clocklink.textContent
}, 2000 /* delay here in ms */)
})
or maybe add a class as well to indicate it has been disabled?
css
.disabled-link {
text-decoration: line-through;
}
javascript
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
window.setTimeout(function(event){
const clocklink = document.querySelector('#clocklink a')
clocklink.outerHTML = '<span class="disabled-link">' + clocklink.textContent + '</span>'
}, 2000 /* delay here in ms */)
})
Another option hide the whole line?
css
.hide {
animation: hide .5s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes hide {
from{
opacity: 1;
visibility: visible;
}
to{
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
}
javascript
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
window.setTimeout(function(event){
// this time selected the whole clocklink
const clocklink = document.querySelector('#clocklink')
clocklink.classList.add('hide')
}, 2000 /* delay here in ms */)
})
Thank you for that, now trying to put it together. Not sure which is the best option.
On that code, do I just add it to the existing JS and replace it with this:
document.querySelector('#clocklink').classList.add('hide')
Meaning that line is not needed?
Not sure where you are with your code, but this at the end of your code should do the trick
window.setTimeout(function(event){
document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.add("hide");
}, 2000 /* time to disable ms */)
Yes, in deed! That was an easy add, thanks for that. Is it possible that once that time expires and the link disappears, can you write a message to the page? i.e. Your link have expired, etc.
Edited or add on to the question about writing a message after expiration.
I wanted to add 5 minutes to the timer for the link to disappear and my math is 5 * 60000. It only lasted a few seconds over 3 minutes. Did I do that incorrectly?
Thanks
Are you reading it right?
Was the final reading something like 300.02? In other words 300 seconds
300 / 60 = 5 minutes
I thought I was reading it right because I had a stop watch on it and it was just over 3 minutes.
But my bigger problem is that the code is not working. All of a sudden, after doing some copying and pasting it failed to work and for the life of me I couldn’t get it to work again. Rebooted, changed browsers, cleared cache - no success.
Can the code just do that? I wouldn’t think so. Perhaps I got careless and messed up. Can you tell me if this is correct? So the problem is that the countdown works but it doesn’t disappear even with at 2000 ms.
document.querySelector('#clocklink').classList.add('hide')
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + countdown * 1000)
initializeClock('clockdiv', deadline)
window.setTimeout(function(event){
document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.add("hide");
}, 2000 /* time to disable ms */)
</script>
Thanks
Obviously without seeing the rest of the code, I haven’t got a clue what you have done.
Paul posted some working code here
Have you tried a side by side comparison?
Going forwards, backups would be a good idea.
Even better than that, I copy and pasted Paul’s code again and then added:
window.setTimeout(function(event){
document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.add("hide");
}, 2000 /* time to disable ms */)
at the end of the code and just above the end script tag. I tried it in all browsers, clearing cache and for some reason, not able to get the link to disappear.
I did a test the other day with the above block added at the end, which works
codepen
I can only guess there is an issue with your HTML?
What does the console come up with? Anything like this?
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'classList' of null ....
As mentioned without seeing the rest of the code, I can only make wild stabs in the dark.