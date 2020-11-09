Countdown timer

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
window.setTimeout(function(event){
const clocklink = document.querySelector('#clocklink a')
// replace the surrounding anchor tag and content e.g. <a>text content</a>
// with just the text content
clocklink.outerHTML = clocklink.textContent
}, 2000 /* delay here in ms */)
})
or maybe add a class as well to indicate it has been disabled?
css
.disabled-link {
text-decoration: line-through;
}
javascript
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
window.setTimeout(function(event){
const clocklink = document.querySelector('#clocklink a')
clocklink.outerHTML = '<span class="disabled-link">' + clocklink.textContent + '</span>'
}, 2000 /* delay here in ms */)
})
Another option hide the whole line?
css
.hide {
animation: hide .5s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes hide {
from{
opacity: 1;
visibility: visible;
}
to{
opacity: 0;
visibility: hidden;
}
}
javascript
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
window.setTimeout(function(event){
// this time selected the whole clocklink
const clocklink = document.querySelector('#clocklink')
clocklink.classList.add('hide')
}, 2000 /* delay here in ms */)
})