Countdown timer

rpg_digital: rpg_digital: It’s a nice feature of ES6+ called destructuring.

Very impressive, thank you so much! For me, and perhaps for others, it’s nice to still have code work for IE11 because it’s still used, although fading away slowly. Habits of using a particular browser for users can be hard to break.

Thanks for providing that to me, I really appreciate it. And again, thanks for @Paul_Wilkins help too. Both of you have impressive skills that I wish I had.

Take care!