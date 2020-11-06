Countdown timer

The rest of what was on the deadline line shouldn’t change at all. Put that back to what it was.
I tried that before…and now trying again. When I refresh the page several times, the clock doesn’t match the countdown time. An example:
countdown = 00 minutes - 07 seconds
or
countdown = 22 minutes - 53 seconds
Well I appreciate your help, don’t understand the comment. I did this, what I thought you said, and doesn’t seem to work:
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + countdown *60 * 1000);
Okay, I’m back home and aren’t feeling hangry after having had dinner, so can progress with more beneficial assistance.
I’ve updated the codePen code at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/oNLzaxz
I’ve made a few updates in there to get things demo’d properly, and it’s only the time line that you need to change, so that the appropriate asp information can be placed there.
On a more serious note, that last bit of code did the trick.
Please know that I value your expertise and truly appreciate your efforts and that you came back to the table.
return {
total: total,
minutes: minutes,
seconds: seconds
}
@rpg_digital got this to work in IE11 and when you did your last version, it now is not working in IE11. Was hoping there is an easy fix for this.
In the code we have
const [match, minutes, seconds] = time.match(/(\d+).*?(\d+)/);
const countdown = Number(minutes) * 60 + Number(seconds);
It’s a nice feature of ES6+ called destructuring.
time.match returns an array something like
[
0: full match
1: minutes captured
2: seconds captured
]
For it to work in IE11 we need to go back to using indexes
const match = time.match(/(\d+).*?(\d+)/)
const countdown = Number(match[1]) * 60 + Number(match[2])
So if you want it to work in IE11 the full JS should be
function getTimeRemaining (endtime) {
const total = Date.parse(endtime) - Date.parse(new Date())
const seconds = Math.floor((total / 1000) % 60)
const minutes = Math.floor((total / 1000 / 60) % 60)
return {
total: total,
minutes: minutes,
seconds: seconds
}
}
function toggleClock () {
document.querySelector('#clockdiv').classList.add('hide')
document.querySelector('#clocklink').classList.remove('hide')
}
function initializeClock (id, endtime) {
const clock = document.getElementById(id)
const minutesSpan = clock.querySelector('.minutes')
const secondsSpan = clock.querySelector('.seconds')
function updateClock () {
const t = getTimeRemaining(endtime)
minutesSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.minutes).slice(-2)
secondsSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.seconds).slice(-2)
if (t.total <= 0) {
clearInterval(timeinterval)
toggleClock()
}
}
updateClock()
const timeinterval = setInterval(updateClock, 1000)
}
// const time = "<%=countdown%>";
const time = '11 minutes - 24 seconds'
const match = time.match(/(\d+).*?(\d+)/)
const countdown = Number(match[1]) * 60 + Number(match[2])
document.querySelector('#clocklink').classList.add('hide')
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + countdown * 1000)
initializeClock('clockdiv', deadline)
Very impressive, thank you so much! For me, and perhaps for others, it’s nice to still have code work for IE11 because it’s still used, although fading away slowly. Habits of using a particular browser for users can be hard to break.
Thanks for providing that to me, I really appreciate it. And again, thanks for @Paul_Wilkins help too. Both of you have impressive skills that I wish I had.
I have updated the codePen code accordingly, so that it forms a good solid base if any further work needs to occur.
Got it figured out - disregard, got the problem that I was having solve,thanks
Will the countdown timer continue to work if in the background on a mobile device?
You wouldn’t be able to store the amount of time remaining in a long-term variable. You would need to calculate the amount of remaining time each second of the loop instead, as is done in post #44
That’s very interesting, I am going to evaluate that. And by the way, I have used the timer and like it very much and I really appreciate your efforts on this as well as @rpg_digital. Both very helpful.
Still a little confused on some of my research on mobile devices and if JS can run in background. I read some that say yes and many saying no. Can you clarify if in fact you can effectively run JS in the background and/or when the screen is off (perhaps that’s the same thing)?
No, there is no guarantee that it runs in the background.
So if let’s say you have a secure bank site and want to auto logoff after x mins, there is no guarantee that will 100% work in the background?
Also, if you can’t guarantee that it will work in the background, can you guarantee if coded probably, it won’t work? Meaning you don’t want it to continue running once it’s not an active screen?
The client browser is not in charge of that, because you should never trust security to the client browser.
There is no guarantee of that either.
Here is a useful article among many about client browser security.
Thank you for the informative information. So I suppose you have to program your code in your specific language to accommodate that. Thanks