Countdown timer

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: My skills are in JS, so please excuse some CSS confusion on my part.

Nothing to excuse - wish I had them!

javascript7: javascript7: All okay, but please explain why you change it.

I honestly couldn’t understand completely. Am I right to understand that you were trying to hind the link? That was my initial thought. But if it was that wasn’t important because the link was the same page. Using ASP, the first half of the page relied on the time in the database and I use a response.end function which prevents the 2nd half of the code to work. Once the time in the JS clock expired then the link appears to activate that part of the page. Hence, I didn’t have to hind anything.

Hope I explained that okay! Your help is invaluable and very much appreciated.

Thanks!