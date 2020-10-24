Countdown timer

To help remedy things, I’ve updated the codePen so that the inline-block is restored, and the presentation improved.
Nothing to excuse - wish I had them!
I honestly couldn’t understand completely. Am I right to understand that you were trying to hind the link? That was my initial thought. But if it was that wasn’t important because the link was the same page. Using ASP, the first half of the page relied on the time in the database and I use a response.end function which prevents the 2nd half of the code to work. Once the time in the JS clock expired then the link appears to activate that part of the page. Hence, I didn’t have to hind anything.
Hope I explained that okay! Your help is invaluable and very much appreciated.
Thanks!
If I can bring in 11 minutes - 24 seconds (00:00 format) rather than an integer, how can I get that to work with this code? Meaning to parse and remove the “minutes”, the “-” and the “seconds” and then apply that to a formula.
So unlike before where countdown equals an integer it would be in minutes and seconds.
document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.add("hide");
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + <%=countdown%> *60 * 1000);
initializeClock("clockdiv", deadline);
Thank you!
You can receive the countdown amount to a separate variable, then extract out what you need from it.
const time = "<%=countdown%>";
const [match, minutes, seconds] = time.match(/(\d+).*(\d+)/);
const countdown = minutes * 60 + seconds;
And then you can use that countdown variable in the deadline line of code, instead of the asp one.
Paul,
I must be missing something because it’s not working. To clarify, I have this block of code:
document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.add("hide");
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + <%=countdown%> *60 * 1000);
initializeClock("clockdiv", deadline);
Exactly what do you want me to replace it with?
Thank you.
Your code goes below my code. The only thing to replace in your code is what I instructed you to replace at the end of my post. I will requote you what I said:
Still not getting it to work. Sorry for the brain freeze.
Isn’t the variable <%=countdown%> ?
None of these work if that is what you are talking about:
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + <%=countdown%> *60 * 1000);
or this
const deadline = <%=countdown%>;
The asp variable is <%=countdown%>.
It is the
countdown JS variable that contains the appropriate number of seconds instead.
Remove the asp markings from countdown, so that only the JS
countdown variable is used there instead.
Geesh - of course! I am thinking so much in ASP I am always thinking using the <% %>.
Ok, so I have the clock working, it gives me this:
Countdown =
20 minutes - 22 seconds
So it’s not matching up.
This is what I have:
const time = "<%=countdown%>";
const [match, minutes, seconds] = time.match(/(\d+).*(\d+)/);
const countdown = minutes * 60 + seconds;
document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.add("hide");
const deadline = countdown;
initializeClock("clockdiv", deadline);
The rest of what was on the deadline line shouldn’t change at all. Put that back to what it was.
The only part that changes is that <%=countdown%> on the deadline line gets changed to be
countdown instead.
I tried that before…and now trying again. When I refresh the page several times, the clock doesn’t match the countdown time. An example:
countdown = 00 minutes - 07 seconds
or
countdown = 22 minutes - 53 seconds
stares in stunned amazement
No - I give up. Someone else can deal with you.
Well I appreciate your help, don’t understand the comment. I did this, what I thought you said, and doesn’t seem to work:
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + countdown *60 * 1000);
Okay, I’m back home and aren’t feeling hangry after having had dinner, so can progress with more beneficial assistance.
I’ve updated the codePen code at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/oNLzaxz
I’ve made a few updates in there to get things demo’d properly, and it’s only the time line that you need to change, so that the appropriate asp information can be placed there.
Paul, I am sorry if I said something that upset you; if I had only known, I could have sent you …
On a more serious note, that last bit of code did the trick.
Please know that I value your expertise and truly appreciate your efforts and that you came back to the table.
Thanks!
Paul,
Thank you again!
return {
total: total,
minutes: minutes,
seconds: seconds
}
Paul,
@rpg_digital got this to work in IE11 and when you did your last version, it now is not working in IE11. Was hoping there is an easy fix for this.
Thanks
In the code we have
const [match, minutes, seconds] = time.match(/(\d+).*?(\d+)/);
const countdown = Number(minutes) * 60 + Number(seconds);
It’s a nice feature of ES6+ called destructuring.
time.match returns an array something like
[
0: full match
1: minutes captured
2: seconds captured
]
For it to work in IE11 we need to go back to using indexes
const match = time.match(/(\d+).*?(\d+)/)
const countdown = Number(match[1]) * 60 + Number(match[2])
So if you want it to work in IE11 the full JS should be
function getTimeRemaining (endtime) {
const total = Date.parse(endtime) - Date.parse(new Date())
const seconds = Math.floor((total / 1000) % 60)
const minutes = Math.floor((total / 1000 / 60) % 60)
return {
total: total,
minutes: minutes,
seconds: seconds
}
}
function toggleClock () {
document.querySelector('#clockdiv').classList.add('hide')
document.querySelector('#clocklink').classList.remove('hide')
}
function initializeClock (id, endtime) {
const clock = document.getElementById(id)
const minutesSpan = clock.querySelector('.minutes')
const secondsSpan = clock.querySelector('.seconds')
function updateClock () {
const t = getTimeRemaining(endtime)
minutesSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.minutes).slice(-2)
secondsSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.seconds).slice(-2)
if (t.total <= 0) {
clearInterval(timeinterval)
toggleClock()
}
}
updateClock()
const timeinterval = setInterval(updateClock, 1000)
}
// const time = "<%=countdown%>";
const time = '11 minutes - 24 seconds'
const match = time.match(/(\d+).*?(\d+)/)
const countdown = Number(match[1]) * 60 + Number(match[2])
document.querySelector('#clocklink').classList.add('hide')
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + countdown * 1000)
initializeClock('clockdiv', deadline)
Very impressive, thank you so much! For me, and perhaps for others, it’s nice to still have code work for IE11 because it’s still used, although fading away slowly. Habits of using a particular browser for users can be hard to break.
Thanks for providing that to me, I really appreciate it. And again, thanks for @Paul_Wilkins help too. Both of you have impressive skills that I wish I had.
Take care!
I have updated the codePen code accordingly, so that it forms a good solid base if any further work needs to occur.