Countdown timer

In the code we have
const [match, minutes, seconds] = time.match(/(\d+).*?(\d+)/);
const countdown = Number(minutes) * 60 + Number(seconds);
It’s a nice feature of ES6+ called destructuring.
time.match returns an array something like
[
0: full match
1: minutes captured
2: seconds captured
]
For it to work in IE11 we need to go back to using indexes
const match = time.match(/(\d+).*?(\d+)/)
const countdown = Number(match[1]) * 60 + Number(match[2])
So if you want it to work in IE11 the full JS should be
function getTimeRemaining (endtime) {
const total = Date.parse(endtime) - Date.parse(new Date())
const seconds = Math.floor((total / 1000) % 60)
const minutes = Math.floor((total / 1000 / 60) % 60)
return {
total: total,
minutes: minutes,
seconds: seconds
}
}
function toggleClock () {
document.querySelector('#clockdiv').classList.add('hide')
document.querySelector('#clocklink').classList.remove('hide')
}
function initializeClock (id, endtime) {
const clock = document.getElementById(id)
const minutesSpan = clock.querySelector('.minutes')
const secondsSpan = clock.querySelector('.seconds')
function updateClock () {
const t = getTimeRemaining(endtime)
minutesSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.minutes).slice(-2)
secondsSpan.innerHTML = ('0' + t.seconds).slice(-2)
if (t.total <= 0) {
clearInterval(timeinterval)
toggleClock()
}
}
updateClock()
const timeinterval = setInterval(updateClock, 1000)
}
// const time = "<%=countdown%>";
const time = '11 minutes - 24 seconds'
const match = time.match(/(\d+).*?(\d+)/)
const countdown = Number(match[1]) * 60 + Number(match[2])
document.querySelector('#clocklink').classList.add('hide')
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + countdown * 1000)
initializeClock('clockdiv', deadline)