Countdown timer

Well, I appreciate you trying it. I tried it a couple of times and it recycled, however, I will check again. I am using EDGE for my trials. I will also use your code and response to that also.
Thanks
Well, I appreciate you trying it. I tried it a couple of times and it recycled, however, I will check again. I am using EDGE for my trials. I will also use your code and response to that also.
Thanks
Here’s my fork of the codePen code that I made based on the above information. https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/GRqZVBO
Does mine recycle on you, and if it does, is there any information in the F12 console area of Edge?
Just getting back to this, and thought of what the problem could be, and fixed and your code is just fine.
The problem was that I was using my localhost which conflicted with the actual time. I did a response.write countdown (asp code) and the minutes were way off. So I upload to actual server for a test and all is good. I know that when @rpg_digital and you said it tested good then the mistake had to be on my end! Actually nothing to fix other than upload to server!
It’s a nice looking timer and as mentioned before, is it easy to code were once it goes zero, then to have the minutes/seconds disappear and provide a link?
Thanks for your help - greatly appreciated.
Thank you for that. I do have a few users still on IE11 so that was very helpful.
Add what you want to show in an HTML div, I’ve called it clocklink.
<div id="clocklink">
<p>Follow <a href="https://www.google.com">this link</a>.</p>
</div>
Add a CSS class called
hide that we will use to hide things.
.hide {
display: none;
}
It is better to use JS to hide things, so that when JS isn’t working the information then remains visible and accessible to everyone.
In the JS code hide the clocklink. I put this near the end of the code.
document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.add("hide");
The clock page now looks the same as it did before, but now it has the link as hidden content on the page.
When the total ends up being zero, that’s when you can toggle the visibility of the clock.
if (t.total <= 0) {
clearInterval(timeinterval);
toggleClock();
}
I’ve used a separate function to do the job, because that makes it easier to understand what is happening there.
The toggleClick function just hides the clock, and shows the link.
function toggleClock() {
document.querySelector("#clockdiv").classList.add("hide");
document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.remove("hide");
}
You’ll find the updated code in my codePen at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/GRqZVBO
Paul,
You’re a brilliant coder!
Thanks, I will put that in use soon. I appreciate it!
Good work @Paul_Wilkins
One minor point on the css you are missing the display:inline-block here:
#clockdiv span {
padding: 15px;
border-radius: 3px;
background: #00816a;
display:inline-block;
}
I am trying to figure out why the earlier versions do not have a shadow effect vs the latest version doesn’t. I prefer no shadow - what do I need to do to change that?
Thanks
no shadow - the one I like
shadow
That’s the inline-block setting I just mentioned above
So explain please - is that just a design look and if I want the other look I just revert back to that?
Thanks
No it’s not a shadow or design concept but an error in the code Paul posted. The inline block was missing.
The element should be inline-block as in the code I just posted
Well that is what I was thinking but the design looked different; hence my confusion in the different look. I had changed the color scheme after the first one and this is what it looks like. So can I make it look like before:
Yes add the display:inline-block
All okay, but please explain why you change it. I googled it and don’t understand. Why do you call it an error. Is it security or will something go wrong?
I didn’t change it. It was always in my code and in the original.
Paul must have mislaid it when he copied and pasted
I called it an error because that’s not how it was supposed to look.
I was experiment with the CSS by having the hidden part inside of the clock div, but the inline-block was messing up my attempts. That’s why I moved the hidden part outside of the clock div. I didn’t even notice those presentation differences, and forgot to put things in the CSS back to how it was.
My skills are in JS, so please excuse some CSS confusion on my part.
To help remedy things, I’ve updated the codePen so that the inline-block is restored, and the presentation improved.
Nothing to excuse - wish I had them!
I honestly couldn’t understand completely. Am I right to understand that you were trying to hind the link? That was my initial thought. But if it was that wasn’t important because the link was the same page. Using ASP, the first half of the page relied on the time in the database and I use a response.end function which prevents the 2nd half of the code to work. Once the time in the JS clock expired then the link appears to activate that part of the page. Hence, I didn’t have to hind anything.
Hope I explained that okay! Your help is invaluable and very much appreciated.
Thanks!
If I can bring in 11 minutes - 24 seconds (00:00 format) rather than an integer, how can I get that to work with this code? Meaning to parse and remove the “minutes”, the “-” and the “seconds” and then apply that to a formula.
So unlike before where countdown equals an integer it would be in minutes and seconds.
document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.add("hide");
const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + <%=countdown%> *60 * 1000);
initializeClock("clockdiv", deadline);
Thank you!
You can receive the countdown amount to a separate variable, then extract out what you need from it.
const time = "<%=countdown%>";
const [match, minutes, seconds] = time.match(/(\d+).*(\d+)/);
const countdown = minutes * 60 + seconds;
And then you can use that countdown variable in the deadline line of code, instead of the asp one.