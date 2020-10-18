Countdown timer

javascript7: javascript7: is it easy to code were once it goes zero, then to have the minutes/seconds disappear and provide a link?

Add what you want to show in an HTML div, I’ve called it clocklink.

<div id="clocklink"> <p>Follow <a href="https://www.google.com">this link</a>.</p> </div>

Add a CSS class called hide that we will use to hide things.

.hide { display: none; }

It is better to use JS to hide things, so that when JS isn’t working the information then remains visible and accessible to everyone.

In the JS code hide the clocklink. I put this near the end of the code.

document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.add("hide");

The clock page now looks the same as it did before, but now it has the link as hidden content on the page.

When the total ends up being zero, that’s when you can toggle the visibility of the clock.

if (t.total <= 0) { clearInterval(timeinterval); toggleClock(); }

I’ve used a separate function to do the job, because that makes it easier to understand what is happening there.

The toggleClick function just hides the clock, and shows the link.

function toggleClock() { document.querySelector("#clockdiv").classList.add("hide"); document.querySelector("#clocklink").classList.remove("hide"); }

You’ll find the updated code in my codePen at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/GRqZVBO