This represents in asp classic the numbers of minutes. For the sake of this example, let use 60 minutes.

<%-DateDiff("n", starttime, now())%>

In asp, I can use this to represent the 60 minutes

<%countdown = -DateDiff("n", starttime, now())%>

…and in the JS I can replace the time like this…

<%=countdown%>

So I am trying to find a countdown timer that I can place this code: <%=countdown%> and have it countdown, 60,59,58,57 etc,

The countdown is also fine in minutes and seconds with the wording “remaining” after the countdown number. And it would be nice to say “finished” once it reaches zero.

Any help would be appreciated.

Thank you!