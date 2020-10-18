Countdown timer

JavaScript
This represents in asp classic the numbers of minutes. For the sake of this example, let use 60 minutes.

<%-DateDiff("n", starttime, now())%>

In asp, I can use this to represent the 60 minutes

<%countdown = -DateDiff("n", starttime, now())%>

…and in the JS I can replace the time like this…

<%=countdown%>

So I am trying to find a countdown timer that I can place this code: <%=countdown%> and have it countdown, 60,59,58,57 etc,

The countdown is also fine in minutes and seconds with the wording “remaining” after the countdown number. And it would be nice to say “finished” once it reaches zero.

Any help would be appreciated.

Thank you!

I saw this example from Sitepoint…

How can I convert the below so it brings in minutes only as I had indicated in the previous post?

const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + 15 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000);
initializeClock('clockdiv', deadline);
As no one else is around I’ll take a guess I’d say that you would change it here where I’ve put 120.

Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + 120 * 1000);

The 120 is seconds in that example so if you had the time in whole minutes from your backend then I’d guess you need it like this.

Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + <%=countdown%> * 60 * 1000);

Bearing in mind my JS knowledge is pretty basic at best :slight_smile:

I took this:

const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + 15 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000);
initializeClock('clockdiv', deadline);

and replaced with this:

Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + 120 * 1000);

…and nothing shows in minutes or seconds

I don’t think so!!!

Her's a screenshot of your codepen with that code added

Seems to work for me :slight_smile:

Sorry for the delayed response. I didn’t get an email on this one.

You are CORRECT! It does work - I had a typo and didn’t catch it.

Now lastly, I am trying to eliminate (because it won’t be used) the Days and Hours to the display. I tried removing that from the div and it then shows no numbers at all and tried removing from the JS and that doesn’t work. What do I need to change to make that happen.

Thanks

If you remove the references to hours and days from the js and the hours and days html it should do what you want.

function getTimeRemaining(endtime) {
  const total = Date.parse(endtime) - Date.parse(new Date());
  const seconds = Math.floor((total / 1000) % 60);
  const minutes = Math.floor((total / 1000 / 60) % 60);

  return {
    total,
    minutes,
    seconds
  };
}

function initializeClock(id, endtime) {
  const clock = document.getElementById(id);
  const minutesSpan = clock.querySelector(".minutes");
  const secondsSpan = clock.querySelector(".seconds");

  function updateClock() {
    const t = getTimeRemaining(endtime);
    minutesSpan.innerHTML = ("0" + t.minutes).slice(-2);
    secondsSpan.innerHTML = ("0" + t.seconds).slice(-2);

    if (t.total <= 0) {
      clearInterval(timeinterval);
    }
  }
  updateClock();
  const timeinterval = setInterval(updateClock, 1000);
}

const deadline = new Date(Date.parse(new Date()) + 120 * 1000);
initializeClock("clockdiv", deadline);

<h1>Countdown Clock</h1>
<div id="clockdiv">
  <div>
    <span class="minutes"></span>
    <div class="smalltext">Minutes</div>
  </div>
  <div>
    <span class="seconds"></span>
    <div class="smalltext">Seconds</div>
  </div>
</div>

Screenshot:

Thank you so much Paul. I see what you had to remove to make it work. I really appreciate it.

Paul,

This edited version doesn’t stop, like the other one did, at zero-zero. Does that function get lost by deleting the days and hours?

Thanks!

edit: or even better - when reaching zero zero, can a link appear? And even better, can a link appear and the timer go away?

Just out of curiosity I tested it, in chrome, edge and firefox and it works for me, stopping at 00 00 with no errors

Furthermore if you amend getTimeRemaining’s return to a pre ES6

return {
  total: total,
  minutes: minutes,
  seconds: seconds
}

It works in ie11 as well.

Maybe worth checking you have copied Paul’s script correctly?

Will back away now, over to PaulOB :slight_smile: