Countdown does not return from where it left off

The first time that I run the code it works fine, the second time onwards it has trouble, showing NaN for each number.

The problem comes from confusions in how the date is being handled. Those issues are all fixed when you ensure that the myClock cookie value is a getTime() string, and you keep all of the other workings of the time as that getTime() number.

Clear out the old cookie:

Cookie.delete("myClock"); var deadline = getCurrentDeadline() || initDeadline();

Use getTime() as the deadline when setting the cookie:

// var deadline = new Date(now + timeInMinutes * 60 * 1000); var deadline = new Date(now + timeInMinutes * 60 * 1000).getTime(); Cookie.set("myClock", deadline);

Don’t mess with the cookie value when retrieving it.

function getCurrentDeadline() { var deadline = Cookie.get("myClock"); // return deadline && new Date(deadline[2]); return deadline; }

and after running the code, remove that delete cookie command.