countdown does not return from where it left off, after pressing f5 it returns at the beginning !!! help me please

var x = setInterval(function() { // Get todays date and time var now = new Date().getTime(); // Find the distance between now an the count down date var distance = deadline - now; // Time calculations for days, hours, minutes and seconds var days = Math.floor(distance / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)); var hours = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)) / (1000 * 60 * 60)); var minutes = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60)) / (1000 * 60)); var seconds = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60)) / 1000); // Display the result in the element with id="demo" document.getElementById("dday").innerHTML = days + "d " + hours + "h " + minutes + "m " + seconds + "s "; // If the count down is finished, write some text if (distance < 0) { clearInterval(x); document.getElementById("dday").innerHTML = "SITE NA TEIA"; } }, 1000); function getCurrentDeadline() { var deadline = document.cookie.match(/(^|;)myClock=([^;]+)/); return deadline && new Date(deadline[2]); } function initDeadline(){ var now = new Date().getTime(); var timeInMinutes = 10; var deadline = new Date(now + timeInMinutes * 60 * 1000); document.cookie = 'myClock=' + deadline + '; path=/; domain=.epizy.com' + window.location.hostname; return deadline; } var deadline = getCurrentDeadline() || initDeadline();