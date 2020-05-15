countdown does not return from where it left off, after pressing f5 it returns at the beginning !!! help me please
var x = setInterval(function() {
// Get todays date and time
var now = new Date().getTime();
// Find the distance between now an the count down date
var distance = deadline - now;
// Time calculations for days, hours, minutes and seconds
var days = Math.floor(distance / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24));
var hours = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)) / (1000 * 60 * 60));
var minutes = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60)) / (1000 * 60));
var seconds = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60)) / 1000);
// Display the result in the element with id="demo"
document.getElementById("dday").innerHTML = days + "d " + hours + "h " +
minutes + "m " + seconds + "s ";
// If the count down is finished, write some text
if (distance < 0) {
clearInterval(x);
document.getElementById("dday").innerHTML = "SITE NA TEIA";
}
}, 1000);
function getCurrentDeadline() {
var deadline = document.cookie.match(/(^|;)myClock=([^;]+)/);
return deadline && new Date(deadline[2]);
}
function initDeadline(){
var now = new Date().getTime();
var timeInMinutes = 10;
var deadline = new Date(now + timeInMinutes * 60 * 1000);
document.cookie = 'myClock=' + deadline + '; path=/; domain=.epizy.com' + window.location.hostname;
return deadline;
}
var deadline = getCurrentDeadline() || initDeadline();