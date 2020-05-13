Countdown does not return from where it left off

countdown does not return from where it left off, after pressing f5 it returns at the beginning !!! help me please

    var x = setInterval(function() {

        // Get todays date and time
        var now = new Date().getTime();

        // Find the distance between now an the count down date
        var distance = deadline - now;

        // Time calculations for days, hours, minutes and seconds
        var days = Math.floor(distance / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24));
        var hours = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)) / (1000 * 60 * 60));
        var minutes = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60)) / (1000 * 60));
        var seconds = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60)) / 1000);

        // Display the result in the element with id="demo"
        document.getElementById("dday").innerHTML = days + "d " + hours + "h " +
            minutes + "m " + seconds + "s ";

        // If the count down is finished, write some text 
        if (distance < 0) {
            clearInterval(x);
            document.getElementById("dday").innerHTML = "SITE NA TEIA";
        }
    }, 1000); 
    function getCurrentDeadline() {
        var deadline = document.cookie.match(/(^|;)myClock=([^;]+)/);
        return deadline && new Date(deadline[2]);
    }

    function initDeadline(){
        var now = new Date().getTime();
    var timeInMinutes = 10;
    var deadline = new Date(now + timeInMinutes * 60 * 1000);
    document.cookie = 'myClock=' + deadline + '; path=/; domain=.epizy.com' + window.location.hostname;
    return deadline;
    }

    var deadline = getCurrentDeadline() || initDeadline();