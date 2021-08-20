Count visible article tag in viewport based on responsive behaviour

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: how many article under the current viewport is visible?

Do you mean visible in the viewport or visible inside your section element? I can’t quite get what you mean by “under the current viewport”.

Anyway why do you need to know this? Is this so you can slide the correct number of items each time?

If so are you going to use css media queries to change from 3 across to 2 across to 1 across when you want them to change? There doesn’t seem to be an automatic way to make this happen so I assume you are going to use media queries to do this and if so then you will know how many are in the viewport because you put them there

If your JS needs to know so that you can slide one or two instead of three then as @tracknut said above you could just compare the article width against the parent elements width and work it out that way. That would seem to be the simplest method

It would also probably be quite easy to use matchmedia to change the js variable for the number of items if indeed you are changing the number of items in your media queries. Just as a test view the console in this demo. The benefit of matchmedia is that you don’t need to monitor the resize event to make your calculations.

Of course I may have completely misunderstood anyway