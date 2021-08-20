Count visible article tag in viewport based on responsive behaviour

JavaScript
#1

Live link

This is the HTML edifice.
section has 9 article tags. Currently, through flexbox only 3 are visible, and on click when JS is written it will slide.

In dom there are 9 article, currently in browser viewport 3 are visible, but on the low viewport, 2 or 1 will be visible, based on the media queries. Is it possible through JS or some JS API to calculate in some JS variable how many article under the current viewport is visible?

<section>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
</section>

Another way to ask this question would be to know through JS how many article are currently visible in the viewport out of the total 9 article.

#2

My antivirus software doesn’t want me to go to your web site, so I’ll hold off on looking, but…

This problem is the same as addressed by “lazy loading” of images, i.e. "is this image visible in the viewport or not? You can search for existing lazyloading tools, but essentially it’s a matter of using the getBoundingClientRect() (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Element/getBoundingClientRect() ) function to get the position and coordinates of the box surrounding each of your articles, and comparing those coordinates to the box of your viewport to see if any portion of the article’s box is within.

1 Like
#3

Thanks, and the site is opening properly here →

image
image1366×768 180 KB

#5

Do you mean visible in the viewport or visible inside your section element? I can’t quite get what you mean by “under the current viewport”.

Anyway why do you need to know this? Is this so you can slide the correct number of items each time?

If so are you going to use css media queries to change from 3 across to 2 across to 1 across when you want them to change? There doesn’t seem to be an automatic way to make this happen so I assume you are going to use media queries to do this and if so then you will know how many are in the viewport because you put them there :slight_smile:

If your JS needs to know so that you can slide one or two instead of three then as @tracknut said above you could just compare the article width against the parent elements width and work it out that way. That would seem to be the simplest method

It would also probably be quite easy to use matchmedia to change the js variable for the number of items if indeed you are changing the number of items in your media queries. Just as a test view the console in this demo. The benefit of matchmedia is that you don’t need to monitor the resize event to make your calculations.

Of course I may have completely misunderstood anyway :slight_smile: