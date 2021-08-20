Count visible article tag in viewport based on responsive behaviour

This is the HTML edifice.
section has 9
article tags. Currently, through flexbox only 3 are visible, and on click when JS is written it will slide.
In dom there are 9
article, currently in browser viewport 3 are visible, but on the low viewport, 2 or 1 will be visible, based on the media queries. Is it possible through JS or some JS API to calculate in some JS variable how many
article under the current viewport is visible?
<section>
<article></article>
<article></article>
<article></article>
<article></article>
<article></article>
<article></article>
<article></article>
<article></article>
<article></article>
</section>
Another way to ask this question would be to know through JS how many
article are currently visible in the viewport out of the total 9
article.