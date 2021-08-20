Count visible article tag in viewport based on responsive behaviour

JavaScript
#1

Live link

This is the HTML edifice.
section has 9 article tags. Currently, through flexbox only 3 are visible, and on click when JS is written it will slide.

In dom there are 9 article, currently in browser viewport 3 are visible, but on the low viewport, 2 or 1 will be visible, based on the media queries. Is it possible through JS or some JS API to calculate in some JS variable how many article under the current viewport is visible?

<section>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
	<article></article>
</section>

Another way to ask this question would be to know through JS how many article are currently visible in the viewport out of the total 9 article.

#2

My antivirus software doesn’t want me to go to your web site, so I’ll hold off on looking, but…

This problem is the same as addressed by “lazy loading” of images, i.e. "is this image visible in the viewport or not? You can search for existing lazyloading tools, but essentially it’s a matter of using the getBoundingClientRect() (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Element/getBoundingClientRect() ) function to get the position and coordinates of the box surrounding each of your articles, and comparing those coordinates to the box of your viewport to see if any portion of the article’s box is within.

1 Like
#3

Thanks, and the site is opening properly here →

image
image1366×768 180 KB