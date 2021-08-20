Count visible article tag in viewport based on responsive behaviour

Live link

This is the HTML edifice.

section has 9 article tags. Currently, through flexbox only 3 are visible, and on click when JS is written it will slide.

In dom there are 9 article , currently in browser viewport 3 are visible, but on the low viewport, 2 or 1 will be visible, based on the media queries. Is it possible through JS or some JS API to calculate in some JS variable how many article under the current viewport is visible?

<section> <article></article> <article></article> <article></article> <article></article> <article></article> <article></article> <article></article> <article></article> <article></article> </section>