COUNT Total items from main and subcategory
i really hate showing up to a thread that’s only a couple hours old and finding a couple dozen posts all over the place as though nobody is in charge of what’s going on with the design
the adjacency model is just fine for easily a dozen levels
all you gotta do, and it’s a lot easier than it looks, is write as many self-joins as levels you want to descend
i would link to my Categories and Subcategories article again, but i have a feeling no one is going to be happy if i do
one final word – please remember that
X left join Y along with a WHERE condition on a column of Y will result in an inner join, so why not code it that way from the get-go
ehhh. The query lengths are what make me cringe From a database load perspective, sure, but I’d get anxious with a dozen self-joins to get a single piece of information.
query practically writes itself
[arnold] you lack discipline [/arnold]
Please share your article.
Also, is the SQL query provided by @m_hutley, the correct way of doing this?
Thanks a lot.
it’s in this thread here – Determine if "item" in parent table or child table
I am curios what is the reason of using many-to-many relations?
Also, is the SQL query provided by @m_hutley, the correct way of doing this?
Is there a easier way of doing that?
Single Level Adjacency Rollup-and-Total:
SELECT co.name, COUNT(DISTINCT iq.item_id) FROM
(SELECT i.item_id,
IFNULL(c.parent,c.category_id) AS cat
FROM items i
LEFT JOIN item_category ic ON i.item_id = ic.item_id
LEFT JOIN categories c ON ic.category_id = c.category_id
) iq
LEFT JOIN categories co ON co.category_id = iq.cat
GROUP BY co.name
I guess I don’t know the truth answer to this. Would,
category_id inside
items as a Foreign Key be a better choice, please let me know. Thanks a lot.
better than what?
Than my current approach of using a “linking” table, item_category ?
The answer to that question is the same as the answer to this one: Does a item only belong to a single category?
Yes, it does I guess. Especially if it is a specific item.
Then you’ve answered your own question.
Maybe I have. But is this good practice from a DB point!
good practice consists of a robust design that captures all business rules and allows for simple retrieval of data
(the “simple retrieval of data” criterion is why i hate EAV schemes)
how often do you actually have non-specific items? how often does a single item belong to more than one category or subcategory?
Thanks a lot. I think I know understand better.
I do not follow everything, but my understanding is this using one-many relations. Need more data for testing.
http://sqlfiddle.com/#!9/38cf10/1
WHILE, this does not work. Sorry man! I tested it.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.