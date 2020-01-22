COUNT Total items from main and subcategory

i really hate showing up to a thread that’s only a couple hours old and finding a couple dozen posts all over the place as though nobody is in charge of what’s going on with the design

the adjacency model is just fine for easily a dozen levels

all you gotta do, and it’s a lot easier than it looks, is write as many self-joins as levels you want to descend

i would link to my Categories and Subcategories article again, but i have a feeling no one is going to be happy if i do

one final word – please remember that X left join Y along with a WHERE condition on a column of Y will result in an inner join, so why not code it that way from the get-go

ehhh. The query lengths are what make me cringe :stuck_out_tongue: From a database load perspective, sure, but I’d get anxious with a dozen self-joins to get a single piece of information.

query practically writes itself

[arnold] you lack discipline [/arnold]

Please share your article.
Also, is the SQL query provided by @m_hutley, the correct way of doing this?
Thanks a lot.

it’s in this thread here – Determine if "item" in parent table or child table

I am curios what is the reason of using many-to-many relations?

Is there a easier way of doing that?

Single Level Adjacency Rollup-and-Total:

SELECT co.name, COUNT(DISTINCT iq.item_id) FROM
(SELECT i.item_id,
IFNULL(c.parent,c.category_id) AS cat
FROM items i
LEFT JOIN item_category ic ON i.item_id = ic.item_id
LEFT JOIN categories c ON ic.category_id = c.category_id
) iq
LEFT JOIN categories co ON co.category_id = iq.cat
GROUP BY co.name
I guess I don’t know the truth answer to this. Would, category_id inside items as a Foreign Key be a better choice, please let me know. Thanks a lot.

better than what?

Than my current approach of using a “linking” table, item_category ?

The answer to that question is the same as the answer to this one: Does a item only belong to a single category?

Yes, it does I guess. Especially if it is a specific item.

Then you’ve answered your own question.

Maybe I have. But is this good practice from a DB point!

good practice consists of a robust design that captures all business rules and allows for simple retrieval of data

(the “simple retrieval of data” criterion is why i hate EAV schemes)

how often do you actually have non-specific items? how often does a single item belong to more than one category or subcategory?

Thanks a lot. I think I know understand better.

I do not follow everything, but my understanding is this using one-many relations. Need more data for testing.

http://sqlfiddle.com/#!9/38cf10/1

OR http://sqlfiddle.com/#!9/38cf10/2

WHILE, this does not work. Sorry man! I tested it.

#37

