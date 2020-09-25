Count the Number of Records with Conditionals in PHP 7.3

I am slowly converting some PHP 5.6.x scripts over to PHP 7.3 and I’ve been running into a wall with getting the code below to work. If I run the query in phpMyAdmin, it returns 88 records - which is the correct number. However, when I run the code below, it either returns a number of 45 records, or “Array”, or blank.

Can anyone point out what I’m doing wrong with suggestions?

// 1. Create a database connection

$connection = mysqli_connect(“localhost”,“USERNAME”,“PASSWORD”);

if (!$connection) {

die(“Database connection failed”);

}

// 2. Select a database to use

$db_select = mysqli_select_db($connection, “DATABASE-NAME”);

if (!$db_select) {

die("Database selection failed: " . mysqli_error($connection));

}

$ct_2004_destroyed = mysqli_query($connection, “SELECT COUNT(*) as count_2004_destroyed FROM registry_xlr WHERE model_year = ‘2004’ AND status = ‘Destroyed’”);

$count_2004_destroyed = mysqli_fetch_array($ct_2004_destroyed);

Output:

2004s Destroyed: <? print "$count_2004_destroyed";?>