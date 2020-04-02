Count remainder in JQuery Text

Hi there, this the code →
I have difficulty understanding the causality of programming events in this part:
$(this).text(wordsArray[count % wordsArray.length]).fadeIn(400);
Hi there codeispoetry,
does this help…
wordsArray.length = 3
count ++
% is the modulus operator
count = 0, count%3 = 0
count = 1, count%3 = 1
count = 2, count%3 = 2
count = 3, count%3 = 0
count = 4, count%3 = 1
count = 5, count%3 = 2
count = 6, count%3 = 0
etc, etc
Yes sir, Thanks.
So it is the remainder that is finally counted. Right?
If yes then please help me further how the whole causation is working:
$(this).text(wordsArray[count % wordsArray.length]).fadeIn(400);
I think I got it. Repetition here:
0
1
2
0
1
2
0
1
2
Repetition giving array position in an infinite scheme.
Hi there codeispoetry,
that is correct.
Further reading:-
Thanks. Very concise and crisp explanation. Thank you so much.
No problem, you’re very welcome.
Sir, can we also accomplish it through vanilla JS?
Yes, you may.
Here is an example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/yLNrwGK
You will notice that the CSS is removed from the script.
