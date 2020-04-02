Count remainder in JQuery Text

Hi there, this the code →
I have difficulty understanding the causality of programming events in this part:
$(this).text(wordsArray[count % wordsArray.length]).fadeIn(400);
Hi there codeispoetry,
does this help…
wordsArray.length = 3
count ++
% is the modulus operator
count = 0, count%3 = 0
count = 1, count%3 = 1
count = 2, count%3 = 2
count = 3, count%3 = 0
count = 4, count%3 = 1
count = 5, count%3 = 2
count = 6, count%3 = 0
etc, etc
coothead
Yes sir, Thanks.
So it is the remainder that is finally counted. Right?
If yes then please help me further how the whole causation is working:
$(this).text(wordsArray[count % wordsArray.length]).fadeIn(400);
I think I got it. Repetition here:
0
1
2
0
1
2
0
1
2
Repetition giving array position in an infinite scheme.
Hi there codeispoetry,
that is correct.
Further reading:-
coothead
Thanks. Very concise and crisp explanation. Thank you so much.
No problem, you’re very welcome.
coothead