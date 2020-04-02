Count remainder in JQuery Text

Hi there, this the code →

I have difficulty understanding the causality of programming events in this part:

  $(this).text(wordsArray[count % wordsArray.length]).fadeIn(400);
Hi there codeispoetry,

does this help…

   wordsArray.length = 3

   count ++

   % is the modulus operator

   count = 0, count%3 = 0
   count = 1, count%3 = 1
   count = 2, count%3 = 2
   count = 3, count%3 = 0
   count = 4, count%3 = 1
   count = 5, count%3 = 2
   count = 6, count%3 = 0

   etc, etc

coothead

Yes sir, Thanks.
So it is the remainder that is finally counted. Right?

If yes then please help me further how the whole causation is working:

  $(this).text(wordsArray[count % wordsArray.length]).fadeIn(400);
I think I got it. Repetition here:

0
1
2
0
1
2
0
1
2

Repetition giving array position in an infinite scheme.

Hi there codeispoetry,

that is correct. :winky:

Further reading:-

MDN - Remainder ( % )

coothead

Thanks. Very concise and crisp explanation. Thank you so much.

    No problem, you’re very welcome. :winky:

coothead

