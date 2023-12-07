Count occurrences (reformulated)

Hi, for each of these titles I’m counting the occurrences of “Rientro previsto”.

The path for every record/title is:

Lo trovi in > Apri la lista completa > Tutte le biblioteche.

This userscript does not seem to work good. For the third title, for example (“Holly”), it gives me 3 occurrences, instead of 13.

Furthermore I’d like the occurrences to display when I search for a single title like, for example, Le armi della luce / Follett, Ken (that has 15 occurrences), or La casa delle luci / Carrisi, Donato, that has 5 occurrences.

Thanks very much!