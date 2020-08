I modified it a little to show the number of records created by users

SELECT COUNT(*) AS records, created_by FROM devices GROUP BY created_by

and the result is as expected



But I want to account for the user (from the users table)if they have been not productive and didn’t enter any recordsSo Id lime to also have the user jdoe@industechnologies.com has entered 0 recordsIm guessing a JOIN would be usedbut shouldn’t it show the other user?