I have some simple code as sample where I am trying to count how many items are in a foreach loop, There are 2 items in the loop but when I echo the $count out it shows 11 instead of 2. I would be grateful if someone could help with this. Many thanks.

<?php $count = 0; foreach ($boxitem as $items) { $count++; echo $items . '<br />'; ---> This outputs correct number of items } echo $count; ?>