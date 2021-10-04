Count circle and square surface

Ok one thing you have to know is that variables have scopes. I don’t know if you covered this, but if you define a variable inside a function, it only exists inside that function (known as function scope). This means that you can’t see variables like x or y because you have defined those in function and not available in your myCirkle function.

So you have two main choices. The first one is that you can pass the values of x or y to a function and then use it there or you can define the values outside the functions and thus making them what we call “global variables” (aka global scope).

Ideally you want to avoid using global variables if you can. However, to show you how this might work, I have put your code into a pen, set the variables to be global (look at where I defined them and how I use them in functions). Play with this pen and see why it is working this way.

One other thing I want to point out is that many languages were developed by those in North America or western cultures who use decimal points in place where you might use a comma. So it is 3.14 instead of 3,14 . You can of course change this back when formatting the output.

Check out some of the pen below to see how this might work and see if you can try the other way of passing variables to the functions instead.