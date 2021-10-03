Count circle and square surface

JavaScript
Hi
I have a homework that needs help. on about half I have done , I guess but count and display do not. please help me. I need to count circle and square surfaces. I just started javascript. thank you

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>

<p>Press a key on the keyboard in the input field.</p>

<input type="text" size="40" id="a" onkeydown="myFunction1(event)"><br><br>
<input type="text" size="40" id="b" onkeydown="myFunction2(event)">

<p id="demo">result 1 </p>
<p id="demo1">result 2 </p>

<p>Click to disable the BUTTON element:</p>

<button type="button" id="myBtn" onclick="myFunction()">Try it</button>

<script>
function myFunction1(event) {
  var x = event.key;
  document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + x;
}
function myFunction2(event) {
  var y = event.key;
  document.getElementById("demo1").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + y;
}

function myFunction() {
  var z = document.getElementById("myBtn");
  document.getElementById("x");
  document.getElementById("y");
}
</script>

</body>
</html>
The code you posted has nothing showing circles or squares let alone count their surfaces. You might want to start by posting what the homework assignment instructions are so that we all know what you are asked to make.

So far all you have is a few onclick event handlers. Your function is also referencing elements that have ids x and y and yet you have no elements with those ids.

Again, type out what your homework assignment instructions are and then maybe we can help further. Btw, we are not just going to hand you the answers… you will need to learn this stuff so showing us what you are trying always helps! :slight_smile:

thank you for answer. the homework requirement is .$o get values from keyboard and from this values count circle surface : 2r3.14, square 4*height, then display results, also event.key write more numbers in input field by pressing it but appears in a variable only one number.
thank you.

Thanks. So first of all, when you get a value from a textbox it is going to be a string. That is, a series of characters and not seen as numbers. So you want to get the value from the textbox, convert it to a number that you can then plug into your formulas.

I recommend that you put your formulas first into some functions you can call. Maybe something like…

function calculateSphereSurface(radius) {
     // Put your formula here using radius and return it
}

function calculateSquareSurface(height) {
    // Put your formula for using height times 4 and return it
}

Then it is just a matter of reading the values you input, convert them to numbers and pass them to your functions. Then when you get the return value from them, putting them into your demo and demo1 elements there to show the result.

Get the idea?

thank you for answer. one problem is reading. value., I type a value in input field let say 33 and in an x variable only 3. cam I get help?

the updated one is not doing calculation, does;nt even handle variables, please help me.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>

<p>Press a key on the keyboard in the input field.</p>

<input type="text" size="40" id="a" onkeydown="myFunction1(event)"><br><br>
<input type="text" size="40" id="a" onkeydown="myFunction2(event)"><br><br>
<input type="text" size="40" id="b" onkeydown="myFunction3(event)">

<p id="demo">result 1 </p>
<p id="demo1">result 2 </p>

<p>Click for result</p>

<button type="button" id="myBtn" onclick="myCirkle()">Cirkle</button>

<button type="button" id="myBtn" onclick="mySquare()">Square</button>

<button type="button" id="myBtn" onclick="myTriangle()">Triangle</button>

<script>
//var x= event.key;
//var y = event.key;

function myFunction1(event) {
  var x= event.key;
  document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + x;
}
function myFunction2(event) {
  var y = event.key;
  document.getElementById("demo1").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + y;
}
function myFunction3(event) {
  var z = event.key;
  document.getElementById("demo1").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + z;
}
function myCirkle() {
  
  let crk = 0;
  crk = 2*x*3,14;
  document.getElementById("myBtn").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + crk;
}
function mySquare() {
  let sq=0;
  sq=2*x+2*y;
  document.getElementById("myBtn").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + y;
  document.getElementById("x");
  document.getElementById("y");
  
}

function myTriangle() {
let trg=0;
trg=x+y+z;
  var m = document.getElementById("myBtn");
  document.getElementById("x");
  document.getElementById("y");
}
</script>

</body>
</html>