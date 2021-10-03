Count circle and square surface

The code you posted has nothing showing circles or squares let alone count their surfaces. You might want to start by posting what the homework assignment instructions are so that we all know what you are asked to make.

So far all you have is a few onclick event handlers. Your function is also referencing elements that have ids x and y and yet you have no elements with those ids.

Again, type out what your homework assignment instructions are and then maybe we can help further. Btw, we are not just going to hand you the answers… you will need to learn this stuff so showing us what you are trying always helps!