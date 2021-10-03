Count circle and square surface

Hi
I have a homework that needs help. on about half I have done , I guess but count and display do not. please help me. I need to count circle and square surfaces. I just started javascript. thank you
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<p>Press a key on the keyboard in the input field.</p>
<input type="text" size="40" id="a" onkeydown="myFunction1(event)"><br><br>
<input type="text" size="40" id="b" onkeydown="myFunction2(event)">
<p id="demo">result 1 </p>
<p id="demo1">result 2 </p>
<p>Click to disable the BUTTON element:</p>
<button type="button" id="myBtn" onclick="myFunction()">Try it</button>
<script>
function myFunction1(event) {
var x = event.key;
document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + x;
}
function myFunction2(event) {
var y = event.key;
document.getElementById("demo1").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + y;
}
function myFunction() {
var z = document.getElementById("myBtn");
document.getElementById("x");
document.getElementById("y");
}
</script>
</body>
</html>