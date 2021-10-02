Count circle and square surface

JavaScript
Hi
I have a homework that needs help. on about half I have done , I guess but count and display do not. please help me. I need to count circle and square surfaces. I just started javascript. thank you

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>

<p>Press a key on the keyboard in the input field.</p>

<input type="text" size="40" id="a" onkeydown="myFunction1(event)"><br><br>
<input type="text" size="40" id="b" onkeydown="myFunction2(event)">

<p id="demo">result 1 </p>
<p id="demo1">result 2 </p>

<p>Click to disable the BUTTON element:</p>

<button type="button" id="myBtn" onclick="myFunction()">Try it</button>

<script>
function myFunction1(event) {
  var x = event.key;
  document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + x;
}
function myFunction2(event) {
  var y = event.key;
  document.getElementById("demo1").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + y;
}

function myFunction() {
  var z = document.getElementById("myBtn");
  document.getElementById("x");
  document.getElementById("y");
}
</script>

</body>
</html>
The code you posted has nothing showing circles or squares let alone count their surfaces. You might want to start by posting what the homework assignment instructions are so that we all know what you are asked to make.

So far all you have is a few onclick event handlers. Your function is also referencing elements that have ids x and y and yet you have no elements with those ids.

Again, type out what your homework assignment instructions are and then maybe we can help further. Btw, we are not just going to hand you the answers… you will need to learn this stuff so showing us what you are trying always helps! :slight_smile:

thank you for answer. the homework requirement is .$o get values from keyboard and from this values count circle surface : 2r3.14, square 4*height, then display results, thank you.