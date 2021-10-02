Count circle and square surface

JavaScript
#1

Hi
I have a homework that needs help. on about half I have done , I guess but count and display do not. please help me. I need to count circle and square surfaces. I just started javascript. thank you

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>

<p>Press a key on the keyboard in the input field.</p>

<input type="text" size="40" id="a" onkeydown="myFunction1(event)"><br><br>
<input type="text" size="40" id="b" onkeydown="myFunction2(event)">

<p id="demo">result 1 </p>
<p id="demo1">result 2 </p>

<p>Click to disable the BUTTON element:</p>

<button type="button" id="myBtn" onclick="myFunction()">Try it</button>

<script>
function myFunction1(event) {
  var x = event.key;
  document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + x;
}
function myFunction2(event) {
  var y = event.key;
  document.getElementById("demo1").innerHTML = "The pressed key was: " + y;
}

function myFunction() {
  var z = document.getElementById("myBtn");
  document.getElementById("x");
  document.getElementById("y");
}
</script>

</body>
</html>