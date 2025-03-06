Could you please critique my website?

Something seems a bit off so would love some feedback. Thank you
https://www.gov-360.com/
Nice start and is simple and clean. Since you have nothing more than a single page, not much else I can say. The middle part of the page could use a little better layout. Try moving your images so they are staggered.
You could also try and make it more mobile friendly using media queries and such to resize elements on smaller screens.
But it is an ok start.
Okay, thank you. I’m using Wix and it’s not quite what I expected.